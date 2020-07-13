KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Regional Police Service says one of its member's badges and credentials were stolen from a vehicle on Monday morning.

Officers received reports of a theft from a vehicle in the area of Black Bridge Road and Townline Road in Cambridge around 8 a.m. According to police, someone threw a rock through a window, taking a purse, a WRPS badge and credentials, including a warrant card identifying the officer.

Police say they'd like to speak to a man who was seen in the area around the time of the theft. He's described as a white man in his 20s with dark hair that was short on the sides and slicked back in the middle. Police say he was wearing a white t-shirt and grey pants, and was driving a dark coloured car, possibly an Infiniti or Nissan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Police also say anyone who's concerned about someone using a police badge should ask them for more identification or contact police dispatch to confirm an officer in that location.