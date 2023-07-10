WRPS arrest senior after reports of man approaching children

A 76-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested after police say they received reports of a man making inappropriate comments toward children.

According to the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS), on Friday afternoon, police were called to the area of the Chandler Mowat Community Centre for reports of a man driving a dark sedan and making inappropriate comments toward children.

In a news release, police said the man was arrested as a result of the investigation.

He is scheduled to appear in court in August.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.