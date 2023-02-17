WRPS arrest man after alleged weapon incident in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police arrested a 24-year-old man after police say he threatened security and brandished a firearm.

According to a news release from the Waterloo regional police service (WRPS), police responded to a disturbance in the area of Courtland Avenue East and Kent Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police said a man was approached by security and was requested to leave the property.

The suspect then began to yell and spit on the security vehicle, police said in the release. Police added that the man's behaviour escalated when he brandished a firearm and made threats toward security.

The man fled the area but he was located after what police said was an extensive search.

The man is facing several charges including:

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Uttering Threats to Cause Death

Failure to Comply with Judicial Release Order

Breach of Probation

There were no reported physical injuries.