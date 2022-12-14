WRPS announces walk-in support for victims of intimate partner violence

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) has announced the addition of a walk-in support service for victims of intimate partner violence.

According to a media release issued on Wednesday, the supports will be located at Carizon at 400 Queen Street South in Kitchener and available on Tuesdays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The services are launching in partnership with The Family Violence Project and aim to provide barrier-free access for survivors seeking support and resources. These include: police reporting, safety planning, family supports, access to shelter services and counselling.

“As a founding member of the Family Violence Project, the police service remains committed to supporting survivors of intimate partner violence and their families, as well as holding offenders accountable,” Staff Sgt. Jamie Brosseau of the Intimate Partner Violence Unit (IPVU) said in the release. “Intimate partner violence has no place in our community. “

According to WRPS, between 2016 and 2021, the IPVU was involved in over 9,500 investigations and laid over 19,000 charges.

“We hope this new initiative will help more victims come forward and get the support they need,” said Staff Sgt. Brosseau.

Carizon also offers a walk-in counselling service that runs during the same hours as the new additional supports.

More can be learned about the Family Violence Project and its services here.