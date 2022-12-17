WRPS advises caution as porch thefts increase
Porch thefts are on the rise during the holiday season in Waterloo Region according to police.
On Saturday, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) reported in the last 31 days there have been 65 reports of parcel thefts from porches between Nov. 16 and Dec. 16.
According to WRPS, that’s up from the 43 reported parcel thefts reported to police in the previous 31-day period, representing an increase of 22 reported parcel thefts.
As a result, Waterloo regional police are offering the following tips to help prevent porch parcel thefts this holiday season.
- Have your package delivered to your work
- Arrange delivery to a friend or relative
- Install a security camera on your porch
- Request a signature confirmation
- Choose in-store pickup
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Grocery shoplifting on the rise in Canada amid inflation, industry insiders say
Shoplifting has surged to an alarming level across Canada, industry insiders say, with inflation and labour shortages cited as major factors behind the increase.
Young doctors look outside of Canada for opportunities amid lack of medical training resources
Medical students and young doctors are struggling to find opportunities within Canada's health-care system as one doctor explains the country's lack of medical training and resources are to blame.
Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie
Iranian authorities arrested one of the country's most famous actresses on charges of spreading falsehoods about nationwide protests that grip the country, state media said Saturday.
'Telling us we are not important': Lack of permanent paid sick days making health-care crisis worse, say experts
Major viruses are impacting Canada’s hospital systems— and a shortage of staff at a critical time is being exacerbated by poor working conditions for the lowest paid in the health-care sector, including lack of paid sick leave.
As politicians played inflation blame game in 2022, what really drove rising prices?
After enjoying decades of a relatively low and stable inflation rate, Canadians spent 2022 grappling with the highest levels of inflation seen in nearly 40 years.
What flu strain is circulating now and why are so many kids getting sick?
The flu has returned with a vengeance after being absent for a couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's hitting children especially hard. Here's what doctors say is happening, and why.
Dignitaries, family and friends gather for funeral of Manitoba politician Jim Carr
Friends, family and former political colleagues are paying tribute today to Jim Carr.
Croatia claims third at 2022 World Cup after thrilling Morocco win
After making impressive runs to the World Cup semifinals, Croatia and Morocco fell short of reaching the final and faced off for third on Saturday where the Europeans won 2-1. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what went down.
'Just be kind to yourself': Canadians find ways to celebrate the holidays amid inflation
Rising inflation rates and an upcoming recession have many Canadians reconsidering their holiday plans and finding new, creative ways to still participate in the festivities.
London
London Knights announce passing of Abakar Kazbekov, Saturday game postponed
The London Knights and the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) are mourning the sudden passing of player Abakar Kazbekov on Saturday.
Driver who ran from Norfolk County crash wanted by OPP
Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for a driver who crashed into a pole and gas line Saturday morning and fled the scene on foot.
Three-vehicle crash in east London, Ont. sends one to hospital
A three-vehicle crash in east London, Ont. sent one person to hospital with minor injuries late Saturday morning.
Windsor
Windsorites give generously during annual 'Cans for a Cause' fundraiser
On Friday, the 19th annual 'Cans for a Cause' event returned to Windsor, Ont.’s Devonshire Mall, and according to organizers, it was their best year yet. The community of Windsor rallied together and raised a total of 36,024 cans of food and $38,200 in donations.
Cloudy with a chance of flurries in Windsor’s upcoming forecast
With the official start of winter slated for Dec. 21, it appears as Old Man Winter himself has received the memo, with cloudy skies and a chance of flurries dominating Windsor, Ont.’s forecast ahead of the Christmas holidays.
Barrie
Barrie woman charged with impaired driving in pedestrian collision remains in jail indefinitely
A Barrie woman charged in connection with a collision that sent three pedestrians to the hospital with serious injuries will remain behind bars indefinitely after a brief bail hearing Friday.
Uber sets up shop in the sunshine city
Orillia's new mayor says he's fulfilling a campaign promise by bringing a new mode of transportation to the city.
Trio plead guilty to illegal moose hunting, slapped with $14,500 in fines
Three men face thousands in fines after pleading guilty to illegal moose hunting in Kawartha Lakes.
Northern Ontario
Breaking
Breaking | Homicide investigation underway in North Bay
The North Bay Police Service is currently involved in an active investigation into a homicide which occurred early Saturday morning.
Victim in the Sault kidnapped and assaulted by a stranger
A suspect from Timmins kidnapped someone in Sault Ste. Marie this week while the victim was getting off a transit bus.
Ottawa
Power outages affect thousands after winter storm
Thousands of people remained without power Saturday morning after a major winter storm passed through eastern Ontario and western Quebec.
Firefighters respond to carbon monoxide call at medical lab
Ottawa Fire Services says a faulty heating system is to blame for a carbon monoxide incident at a local medical laboratory.
Water rescue team helps deer that fell through ice on Ottawa River
The Ottawa Fire Services water rescue team helped a deer get back to solid ground after it fell through the ice and into the Ottawa River near Shirleys Bay Park.
Toronto
Suspect arrested after two 'random attacks' on Toronto subway
Toronto police have arrested a suspect in connection with two “random attacks” on the subway earlier this week.
'Our family hasn’t given up': Rally to mark six-year anniversary of Soleiman Faqiri's death at Ontario jail
Friends, family, and supporters of the 30-year-old man who died in custody in an Ontario jail six years ago are holding a rally in downtown Toronto Saturday night to mark the anniversary of his death.
Peel police warn of scammers posing as food delivery drivers
Peel Regional Police (PRP) is warning residents of a recurring scam where individuals allegedly pose as food delivery drivers to access your bank account.
Montreal
2 Montreal children die from Strep A infections as public health urges doctors to be vigilant
Two children in Montreal have died due to complications with Strep A infection as cases of the illness are on the rise, the city's public health department said Friday.
Quebec boy with autism refused service because he attends English school
The mother of an 11-year-old autistic boy is incensed after she says her son was denied entry into a specialized psychiatric program at a hospital because her son attends English school.
First full snow operation of the season launched in Montreal
In the midst of the Montreal region being blanketed by snow, the city announced the start of its first complete snow-loading operation on Saturday. Trucks will be rumbling through the city's boroughs all weekend.
Atlantic
N.S. county where mass shooting occurred to seek proposals for policing alternatives
One of the Nova Scotia counties where the mass shooting took place in 2020 is planning to seek proposals for local policing, including alternatives to the RCMP.
Weekend weather: Snowfall warnings issued in N.B., N.S. and P.E.I. to see mix of rain and snow
Environment Canada has issued a number of snowfall warnings and special weather statements for New Brunswick. Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island will also see a mix of snow and rain this weekend.
Winnipeg
'A truly great Canadian': Jim Carr mourned at memorial service in Winnipeg
Long-time politician Jim Carr is being remembered as a larger-than-life father who loved his children, a dedicated and tireless public servant, and a 'truly great Canadian.'
Crash closes eastbound Trans-Canada Highway in Brandon
A crash Saturday morning has closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway in Brandon.
Cyclist hit and killed by front-end loader: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police are investigating after a cyclist was killed after being hit by a front-end loader on Thursday night.
Calgary
One dead in early-morning fire in Drumheller
A man is dead following a house fire in Drumheller early Saturday morning.
Last-minute Christmas shoppers encouraged to support local Calgary businesses
With just a week to go until Christmas, local Calgary shop owners are making a final push for business in what’s typically their ‘make’ or ‘break’ season for sales.
'Overkill': Sentencing arguments underway for men convicted of killing Calgary chef
A sentencing hearing is underway for two men found guilty of killing a well-known Calgary chef.
Edmonton
Husband charged in death of wife in north Edmonton
A 51-year-old Edmonton woman is dead, and her husband has been charged with second-degree murder.
Elks running back fatally shot in Memphis
Christian Saulsberry, a running back for the Edmonton Elks, died after being shot in Memphis, Tennessee, the team announced Saturday.
Ducks, Oilers clash, looking to grab, and hold, lead
The Anaheim Ducks will try to match their longest winning streak of the season -- two games -- when they visit Edmonton on Saturday afternoon.
Vancouver
3 men fined, banned from fishing after illegally harvesting rockfish in B.C.
Three B.C. anglers have been banned from fishing for a year and fined $17,500 for illegally harvesting rockfish and lingcod north of Powell River in 2021.
Judge bemoans 'labyrinth of irrelevant evidence' and 'denials of obvious fact' in B.C. court ruling
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has ruled in favour of the plaintiffs in a lengthy and complicated battle between two Chinese Canadian families whose intertwined business interests stretch across seven years and almost 10,000 kilometres.
Parents frustrated as B.C. daycare announces new fees after receiving government subsidies
There's growing frustration among parents at a Langley, B.C., daycare after learning the facility wants to introduce new fees for existing services – just months after it began accepting additional government subsidies designed to reduce financial pressure on families.