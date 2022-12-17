WRPS advises caution as porch thefts increase

Porch thefts are on the rise during the holiday season in Waterloo Region according to police.

On Saturday, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) reported in the last 31 days there have been 65 reports of parcel thefts from porches between Nov. 16 and Dec. 16.

According to WRPS, that’s up from the 43 reported parcel thefts reported to police in the previous 31-day period, representing an increase of 22 reported parcel thefts.

As a result, Waterloo regional police are offering the following tips to help prevent porch parcel thefts this holiday season.