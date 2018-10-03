

CTV Kitchener





David Milgaard and William Mullins-Johnson both served time for crimes they did not commit.

The pair spoke to a packed house at the University of Guelph on Tuesday evening.

“The system needs to change, and one of the most effective ways is to educate the next generation coming up,” said Mullins-Johnson.

The two exonerees were joined by a University of Toronto law professor to encourage students not to convict someone before a verdict is reached.

“It’s just too easy for everyone, not just the lawyers, the jury, to fall into this idea that, just because someone’s been charged, they must be guilty,” Roach said.

Milgaard was convicted of the rape and murder of Gail Miller in 1969 at the age of 16.

He served 23 years before he was exonerated by DNA evidence.

“I always carry with me a sense of value for having tried to stand up and say something,” he said at the panel.

Mullins-Johnson spent 12 years in prison after being convicted of raping and murdering his four-year-old niece in Sault Ste. Marie.

Experts later found that there was no evidence to support the claims made by disgraced pathologist Charles Smith.

The girl was found to have died of natural causes.