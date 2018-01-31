

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man is facing charges after allegedly driving a stolen minivan dangerously and attempting to elude police officers in Kingston.

Kingston police say the man first came to their attention early Tuesday morning, when he was seen driving in the wrong direction. They say officers tried to pull the man over, but he instead accelerated and hopped a curb.

The minivan was found a few blocks away, having hit the front porch of a home. Its driver had apparently left the scene. Police say he was located with the help of witnesses and police dogs.

As the man was being arrested, officers allegedly found a flip knife, marijuana and what they believed to be crystal meth on him. Police later learned that the minivan had been reported stolen in Kitchener six days earlier.

The 36-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, possession of stolen property, possession of prohibited weapons, drug possession and driving while under suspension.