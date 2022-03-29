WRDSB trying to clear confusion about masking

KITCHENER -

The Waterloo Region District School Board is trying to clear up confusion about mask rules.

Although Ontario's school mask mandate was dropped last week, federal rules still require anyone who's traveled internationally to wear a mask for 14 days after returning.

The board said so does anyone who is in school on their sixth to tenth day after the onset of symptoms.

“That was probably the most frequently asked question that we supported schools and staff with last week and trying to explain that nuance." Bill Lemon, Superintendent of WRDSB said.

The confusion was the number one topic the board heard about from parents last week. Lemon said he's hoping to get an update out to the wider school community on Tuesday.