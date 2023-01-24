WRDSB trustees address open letter regarding false accusations of facilitating child abuse

An open letter from the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) was a topic of discussion at a Monday night trustees meeting.

The letter was release on Friday and said the board wanted to clear up misconceptions surrounding false accusations of facilitating child abuse, work they do, books made available to students, and personal information schools collect.

The board says the letter comes after they receiving questions from parents that used inflammatory language and misinformation.

An Open Letter in Response to WRDSB Parent Concerns https://t.co/uDCjk9MapZ — Waterloo Region DSB (@wrdsb) January 20, 2023

WRDSB trustee Cindy Watson says she supports transparency, but felt trustees should have had input into the response.

"When we start veering and decide we're going to do something brand new, we're going to use all our power, all our social media power, and we're going to respond to the entire region, that needs to be a decision made at this board table, and it wasn't," said Watson.

Board chair Joanne Weston thanked staff for the open letter and said it cleared up a lot of misconceptions, misinformation, responded to unfounded accusations of child abuse, and told the LGBTQ2S+ community the board provides a safe, inclusive environment.