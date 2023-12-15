WRDSB trustee's case against board dismissed

A panel of three judges has dismissed Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) trustee Mike Ramsay’s request for a judicial review into the board’s decision to suspend and censure him last summer.

The decision, released last week, also orders Ramsay to pay $7,500 to the board if requested.

Ramsay was suspended from attending board meetings from June to September 2022 following a 6-3 vote by trustees, which found he had breached their code of conduct.

The board made the decision at a June 6 meeting after receiving an integrity commissioner report into a complaint lodged against him by another trustee.

In explaining the panel’s ruling, Justice Elizabeth Stewart wrote that she found the board’s conclusion that Ramsay had breached the trustee code was “reasonable and the reasons for it are adequate.”

“When viewed against the backdrop of the sequence of events giving rise to the complaint, the contents of the report of the integrity commissioner, and Ramsay’s own acknowledgment of his conduct, the issue before the WRDSB was clear. Its finding that Ramsay breached its Code of Conduct is rational and wholly reasonable,” Stewart said.

BACKGROUND

The case dates back to a board meeting on Jan. 17, 2022 and a presentation by teacher Carolyn Burjoski to trustees.

Burjoski raised issues she had with two books in elementary school libraries, which she felt discussed gender and sexuality in a way that wasn’t appropriate for young children.

Board chair Scott Piatkowski stopped her mid-presentation citing his concerns that her comments were off topic and could violate the Ontario Human Rights Code.

The trustees then voted, and ultimately, decided to end her presentation.

Burjoski later launched her own court challenge asking to continue her presentation, which an Ontario court dismissed earlier this month. Burjoski now says she wants to appeal that decision.

She’s also suing the board and Piatkowski in a separate $1.75 million lawsuit alleging defamation, libel and slander. There has been no decision yet in that lawsuit.

WHAT DID RAMSAY DO?

In meetings following Burjoski’s presentation, Ramsay strongly criticized the board and Piatkowski, accusing the later of inciting a “moral panic” and demanding an apology be issued to the entire community, the judge’s decision said.

Ramsay further alleged the board had forced staff to abandon a balanced approach to these issues and had ordered them to disregard directives from the Ministry of Education as well as the law on human rights, the decision continued.

Ramsay also re-tweeted public commentary describing WRDSB as a “farce,” among other things.

On Feb. 24, 2022, another trustee who remains unnamed but the decision said is not Piatkowski, made a formal complaint that Ramsay had breached the code of conduct.

Specifically, the complaint alleged Ramsay had refused to accept and respect the board’s decisions, accused fellow trustees of unlawful conduct and disclosed confidential information.

RAMSEY’S ARGUMENT

The board hired an integrity commissioner to investigate the complaint and on May 31, 2022 the commissioner returned a report detailing what happened.

It did not recommend consequences or make a determination if Ramsay had breached the code of conduct – that was up to trustees to decide, the judges said.

“There seems to be little dispute that Ramsay said and did what was alleged in the complaint against him, with the exception of the allegation of disclosure of confidential information, which had not been substantiated by the investigation,” the decision read.

But Ramsay argued his freedom of expression guaranteed under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms trumped obligations he might have under the code of conduct.

He also took issue with the fact trustees discussed whether he had breached the code at an in-camera meeting, closed to the public.

Additionally, Ramsay’s lawyer said Piatkowski was biased in his vote to suspend Ramsay, arguing Piatkowski’s bias tainted the decision by the board as a whole.

THE RULING

In delivering their decision, the judges pondered two primary questions: was Ramsay denied procedural fairness and was the decision unreasonable?

The judges said the board was justified in holding the June 6 meeting in-camera as the subject matter included ongoing litigation involving WRDSB (Burjoski’s case).

As for Ramsay’s allegations of bias by Piatkowski, the judges said the decision to suspend Ramsay was made by a vote by nine trustees, not Piatkowski alone.

“In reaching its decision with respect to finding that Ramsay breached the Code of Conduct, and by imposing fairly minimal sanctions, the WRDSB effectively attempted to achieve a reasonable balance between Ramsay’s charter rights and the WRDSB’s responsibilities of both the WRDSB and Ramsay under its Code of Conduct,” the decision said.

Ramsay’s lawyer Hatim Kheir said they are disappointed in the court’s decision.

“Trustee Ramsay is currently considering the options available to him,” Khier said in an email to CTV News.

In a statement, current WRDSB chair Joanne Weston said, in part: “The court ruled that Trustee Ramsay was afforded adequate procedural fairness throughout the process leading up to the WRDSB's decision.”