WRDSB shifts PD Days to accommodate religious holidays

The Waterloo Region District School Board is taking a new approach to Professional Development (PD) days.

For the 2023-2024 school year, PD days have been shifted to more closely align with religious holidays.

They include Nov. 13 for Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, and April 10 for Edit al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday marking the end of Ramadan.

The WRDSB has listed all the PD Days here.

The school board said “students, staff and families will learn even more about the PD days two weeks in advance, in accordance with the new guidance from the Ministry [of Education].”

While students will have the day off of school, teachers will be taking part in professional development training.

CTV News asked the school board what accommodation would be made for teachers who observe these religious holidays. Their email response was as follows:

“Following the guidance of the Ontario Human Rights Commission, the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) is committed to taking all reasonable steps to provide religious accommodations to staff and students, including excusing staff from professional development activities which occur on creed-based days of significance.”