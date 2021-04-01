KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Region District School Board is preparing for all possibilities when it comes to students heading back to class after the Easter weekend.

Although Education Minister Stephen Lecce said via Twitter Thursday morning that schools will remain open, the WRDSB will be sending devices home to students who require them.

According to a news release posted on the WRDSB’s website Wednesday, the devices will be sent home to elementary students on Thursday, and those who receive one are being asked to return it on April 6.

The board will once again be sending the devices home on April 9 ahead of the spring break, which is set to begin on April 12.

Officials with the board are reiterating that students and staff are scheduled to return to school on April 6, and that these are only precautionary measures.

Ahead of the long weekend, students in the public board are also being asked to take their personal belongings home, including winter clothing, and personal learning materials.

The board says the reason for the request is to help declutter classrooms and ensure all necessary surfaces can be cleaned.

The Waterloo Region Catholic District School board has not released any plans to send students home with devices.