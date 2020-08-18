KITCHENER -- Parents have until Friday to decide if their kids will attend classes in-person in the Waterloo Region District School Board in the fall.

The survey originally closed last week, but has been extended because some parents changed their minds and others were waiting on more information from the school board.

A document sent out before a special trustee meeting on Monday night said that 83 per cent of elementary students and 89 per cent of secondary students plan to attend classes in-person in the fall. Elementary schools will have a full return, with classes capped at 30 students. Secondary schools will have a cohorted model where students alternate two or three days each week.

The trustees voted on Monday night to make masks mandatory for all students when they are indoors, with exemptions for medical reasons.

This will cover all grades. The province only mandates masks for students in Grades 4 to 12.

"Five reusable masks will be issued for elementary students and three for secondary students," said Alana Russell, chief communications officer for the WRDSB.

Disposable masks will also be available if needed.

Russell said the school board was always planning to cover the cost of masks of all students, investing $1.4 million to make sure those masks were available.

"We follow public health guidelines for masks, so we require them to be well-fitted and those standards," Russell said.

New masks are available to students if they are needed throughout the day.

Students need to wear their mask all day, including when inside the school and while riding the bus. Masks can be removed if children are outside and able to maintain proper physical distancing, or when they're eating during nutrition breaks.

"In the coming weeks we will be providing a virtual tour of the classroom for families to understand and visualize the level of detail that's going into school reopening," Russell said.

The WRDSB also plans to provide documentation on how to prepare for a normal school day in September.

School is scheduled to start on Sept. 8, but the provincial government said last week that schools could stagger start dates if they so choose.

The WRDSB said it plans to release its timelines for entering and exiting the school year on Tuesday.

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board plans to mandate masks for Grades 4 to 12, and will encourage mask use for children in kindergarten to Grade 3.

"There is an understanding that sometimes it is more detrimental for a younger child to wear a mask if they are unable to wear it properly," a statement from the WCDSB said in part.

Families with students registered in public school have until Friday at 4 p.m. to fill out the attendance survey.