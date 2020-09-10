KITCHENER -- Elementary students in the Waterloo Region District School Board will have to wait a few extra days to begin their distance learning.

In a Thursday release, the board officials said the program, originally scheduled for a Sept. 14 start date, will now begin Sept. 18.

Distance learning for secondary students will still begin on Sept. 11 as originally scheduled.

WRDSB says they are in the process of hiring an additional 90 elementary teachers and 30 early childhood educators to support more than 9,200 students in the program.

Staff still plan to connect with students before Sept. 18 to make sure the right technology is in place.

Families will also have access to the WRDSB@home from Sept. 14-17 for other learning resources.