KITCHENER -- Waterloo Region's public school trustees heard an extensive presentation on the school board's back-to-school plan on Monday evening.

The Waterloo Region District School Board is working with three possible scenarios -- in-class learning, online learning or a mixture of the two.

The presentation on Monday included plans on getting buildings and classrooms ready for learning during and after the pandemic.

The school board is looking at staggered schedules and quadmesters for students. Schools may need signs and barriers to maintain physical distancing, and the school board is planning on having more cleaning staff and supplies.

In a budget discussion, staff recommended an $8-million plan to get the buildings ready to welcome back students. The money would cover things like personal protective equipment, signs and added cleaning.

Staff also told trustees they're working to make sure older schools with different window and air circulation systems can accommodate health concerns.

"We're going to make sure we have measures in place to make sure those are as comfortable as we can possibly make them, to make sure students are in a position where they're able to learn, while also minimizing the spread of the virus," said Matthew Gerard, coordinating superintendent and board treasurer.

Trustees will get to look at a full proposed budget for next school year, including reopening costs, on Aug. 10.

The province is expected to unveil details on what school will look like in the fall this week.