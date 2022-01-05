WRDSB approve wearing N95 masks, 70 filtration units on the way to schools

KITCHENER -

Masks and filtrations units were on the agenda for the first Waterloo Region District School Board trustees meeting since the shift to virtual learning was announced.

The Tuesday night meeting focused on the eventual return to the classroom and how to do so safely.

Trustees approved a motion to allow staff at the region's public schools the option of wearing N95 masks instead of just the three-ply masks that are currently approved.

"I strongly believe that staff should be permitted to wear our own higher Health Canada-approved PPE in order to protect ourselves and our students, may of who are not fully vaccinated and some of whom cannot safely wear a mask," said Kimiko Shibata, a parent and WRDSB educator.

Trustees also heard that an additional 70 filtration units will be distributed to schools within the board come mid-January.