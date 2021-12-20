WRDSB adding liaisons to deal with aggression 'hot spots'

The Waterloo Region District School Board is adding two behaviour management systems liaisons to “provide direct support to complex and unique student aggression ‘hot spots’ within the system,” according to a report from the latest board meeting.

According to the report, aggression amongst students in public schools in Waterloo Region is on the rise.

“In my mind, it's not really addressing the problem. It's more a Band-Aid solution to a bigger issue that the government's not willing to fund. I don't think,” said Jeff Pelich,,president of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario-Waterloo Region.

The number of aggression incidents in public elementary schools in Waterloo Region has doubled since last year. The report shows 227 incidents were reported in elementary schools as of Nov. 15, 2020, which has since jumped to 469 incidents by Nov. 15, 2021.

“It’s very concerning. We hear about it from a variety of different perspectives from our members who are seeing it on a daily basis,” Pelich said. “Over 90 per cent of those folks are women. So this is violence against women, and it continues to be allowed, and really not addressed adequately.”

In secondary schools, 10 incidents were reported between the start of the school year and Nov. 15, 2020. It went up to 41 for the same timeframe in 2021.

The number of suspensions in secondary schools is also up, from 39 as of Nov. 15 2020, to 484 by Nov 15. 2021.

“A quicker resort to violence. but not even that so much as just outright defiance,” Rob Gascho, President of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation District 24, said.

Gascho said teachers are reporting many students are ignoring rules like gathering limits inside schools.

“They've had students come to them and say, ‘I don't feel safe,’ or ‘can you go and check out the washroom for me, because there's a whole lot of kids in there and I don't feel safe going in there,’” Gascho said.

Both federations said more support from the provincial government is needed.

“A lot of the students who are really struggling and act out aggressively, are the most complex cases and they're sitting on waitlist for year after year to get the services that they need,” Pelich said.

“We will stay focused on investing more in public education than any government in Ontario history, with a 400 per cent increase in mental health spending, over $300 million to hire more staff, and new funding to support special education, math and reading supports, and STEM education. We will continue to invest in safer schools, including through enhanced ventilation in every school, along with testing options for all students,” Caitlin Clark, a spokesperson with the Minister of Education, said in an email.

Assistant professor of psychology at the University of Waterloo Dillon Browne said since the 1990s, youth violence has been on a downward trend, but this could be a sign of fatigue from the pandemic.

“There isn’t one specific cause of violence or aggression in youth, it’s a multifactorial phenomena,” Browne said.

Browne recommends anyone dealing with aggressive behaviour to listen to how their child is feeling and validate their struggles. He said although it might be an uncomfortable conversation, the holidays are a great time for parents to sit down with their kids and have a talk about how they’re feeling.

“That first step conveys to children and young people that the adult in their life gets it, they understand,” Browne said.

The school board was not available for a comment.