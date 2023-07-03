Would-be buyer given fake phone, threatened in Cambridge buy-and-sell robbery
Police are investigating a robbery in Cambridge they say started on a buy-and-sell website.
Waterloo regional police say it happened in the area of Saginaw Parkway and Stonecairn Drive on Sunday evening around 9 p.m.
According to police, the victim met a seller to purchase a cellphone that had been posted for sale online.
After handing over the money and receiving the device, he realized it was fake.
When he asked for his money back, three more people appeared, threatened him and demanded the phone back.
Police say no one was hurt in the incident. They’re asking anyone with information to contact them.
Last month, police arrested a Cambridge man and women after a large-scale fraud investigation involving a buy-and-sell website.
Police said the pair were posting item for sale, including phones, washing machines and lawn mowers.
They’re accused of accepting payment for the goods, but never delivering them to the buyers.
