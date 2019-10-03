

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - The Waterloo Catholic District School Board has announced that it would be closing its schools if CUPE workers go on strike.

The union for education workers employs 55,000 people around Ontario. Here is where some of the other school boards in our coverage area stand on the strike.

Waterloo Region District School Board: staff not represented by CUPE, no plans to close

Waterloo Catholic District School Board: staff represented by CUPE, plans to close

Wellington Catholic District School Board: custodial, maintenance staff represented by CUPE, no plans to close

Upper Grand District School Board: custodial, ESL staff represented by CUPE, no plans to close

Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board: assistants, ECE, library, hall represented by CUPE, undecided

Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board: staff not represented by CUPE, no plans to close

Bluewater District School Board: custodial and maintenance staff represented by CUPE, no plans to close

Bruce-Grey Catholic District School Board: custodial staff, secretaries represented by CUPE, deciding whether to close on Oct. 4

Grand Erie District School Board: some staff represented by of CUPE, deciding whether to close on Oct. 4

Halton District School Board: custodial staff represented by CUPE, no plans to close

Halton Catholic District School Board: some staff represented by CUPE, deciding whether to close on Oct. 4

All information current as of Thursday, Oct. 3