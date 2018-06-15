

CTV Kitchener





It’s FIFA World Cup season, which means car flag and jersey sales are underway.

For pop-up flag and jersey salespeople, this season is the most exciting of all.

Mizar Alkudri owns KW Flags, and says that the region’s multiculturalism really spreads out its purchasing power.

While he says that Portugal and Germany are the biggest sellers so far, he has also sold a lot of flags from Croatia, Serbia, Columbia and Poland.

The World Cup began on June 14, and will finish with the World Cup Final on July 15.

FIFA hosts the World Cup every four years.

Canada will host the tournament alongside Mexico and the United States in 2026.