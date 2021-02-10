KITCHENER -- The Ministry of Labour says workplace inspectors will return to Waterloo Region to check on COVID-19 compliance.

According to provincial officials, the three-week inspection blitz boosted workplace compliance by 19 per cent across Ontario.

"That means we saw more people in masks, more screening of workers and customers and more businesses with COVID-19 safety plans," Labour Minister Monty McNaughton said.

McNaughton didn't say if there was improvement specifically in Waterloo Region. Inspectors visited the area a week and a half ago, checking 119 businesses, including big box retailers. There was a 55 per cent compliance rate. Inspectors handed out 12 tickets and 19 health and safety orders.

"For the people of Kitchener-Waterloo, I can assure you we will be back revisiting many of those same places," McNaughton said.

"Given the spectrum of businesses and settings is far greater than what local enforcement partners would traditionally inspect, we are appreciative of the commitment from the ministry for enhanced support for workplaces and the additional enforcement blitzes the ministry has conducted so far," a statement from Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said in part.

Region of Waterloo Public Health has reported 95 workplace outbreaks since mid-October. The active number has dropped to six.

Zahid Butt, a public health professor at the University of Waterloo, said the decrease is from a combination of the lockdown and more workplace compliance. However, he said more measures, like paid sick leave, are needed, especially with cases of variants of concern in the region.

"You need to screen people who are there at the workplace, you could also implement rapid testing measures in these workplaces, you have to have different shits," Butt said.

McNaughton didn't say when inspectors would return to Waterloo Region, but said they're doing similar inspections in Peterborough and Guelph next week.

The province is also focusing on inspections at distribution centres.