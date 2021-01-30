Advertisement
Workplace fall in North Dumfries leads to investigation
Published Saturday, January 30, 2021 3:23PM EST
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2014.
KITCHENER -- The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a reported fall at a workplace in North Dumfries Township.
Waterloo regional police were called to the incident in the area of Darrell Drive around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.
An employee had sustained a fall and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.
The Ministry of Labour was notified and is continuing an investigation into the incident.