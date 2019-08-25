

'My world has been shattered': Man dies after workplace accident in Cambridge

A man is dead after a workplace accident happened in Cambridge. Police say they responded to the incident on Balmoral Road at around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

They found 62-year-old Chris Hesch with serious injuries. He later died in hospital.

He had reportedly been helping another driver back up a trailer when he was pinned between the trailer and the building.

Bizarre scene downtown closes King Street for several hours

Waterloo Regional Police, Kitchener Fire and paramedics were called to downtown Kitchener last Sunday evening after two men climbed onto structures and refused to come down.

Police were originally called to the area around 6:30 p.m. after reports of damage to a nearby business.

When police arrived on scene, they found a man who had climbed netting surrounding an outdoor patio and then climbed onto a light post.

'I won't make it if Ava doesn't make it': Kitchener girl who suffered stroke faces another medical crisis

A six-year-old Kitchener girl is back in critical care after complications from surgery.

Ava McIntyre was already recovering from a stroke, but is now in a coma.

"My life has no meaning without her. I won't make it if Ava doesn't make it," Denise McIntyre, Ava's mother, said to CTV News in an email.

Plane crash lands at Conestogo Lake

A home-built plane crash landed in Conestogo Lake on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to the scene of the incident just before 11 a.m.

A resident at Conestogo Lake tells CTV that the plane was coming in to land when it crashed into the water. Police believe the pilot was trying to land on the water. Both people in the plane seemed okay, according to witnesses.

Kitchener woman faces 8 additional charges following London house explosion

A Kitchener woman is facing eight additional charges following a collision in London that resulted in a house explosion. Police say around 10:35 p.m. a car crashed into the home around 10:35 p.m. and ruptured a gas line.

Roughly 100 homes had to be evacuated and seven people were injured, including multiple first responders.

Daniella Alexandra Leis, 23, is being charged with four counts of impaired operation over 80 mg causing bodily harm and four counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm. She had formerly been charged with driving a vehicle exceeding the blood alcohol concentration as well.