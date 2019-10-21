

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





WATERLOO - A workplace accident in Waterloo sent one man to hospital on Monday night.

Police, fire crews and paramedics were called to a business on Frobisher Drive at 6:34 p.m.

A 27-year-old man received medical treatment to a minor injury on his leg.

Officials left the scene just before 7 p.m.

There is no word on what caused the accident.