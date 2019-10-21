Featured
Workplace accident sends man to hospital
Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, October 21, 2019 8:56PM EDT
WATERLOO - A workplace accident in Waterloo sent one man to hospital on Monday night.
Police, fire crews and paramedics were called to a business on Frobisher Drive at 6:34 p.m.
A 27-year-old man received medical treatment to a minor injury on his leg.
Officials left the scene just before 7 p.m.
There is no word on what caused the accident.