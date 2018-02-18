Featured
Workers treated for carbon monoxide poisoning
Published Sunday, February 18, 2018 12:11PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 18, 2018 12:21PM EST
Paramedics were called to an Ayr business Saturday to treat three workers for carbon monoxide poisoning.
They were working at a business on Cochran Drive.
Just before 4:30 p.m., they started to feel unwell.
Police say they were using a forklift inside the building.
It was not properly ventilated, and all three inhaled carbon monoxide.
Paramedics gave the workers oxygen.