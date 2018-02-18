

CTV Kitchener





Paramedics were called to an Ayr business Saturday to treat three workers for carbon monoxide poisoning.

They were working at a business on Cochran Drive.

Just before 4:30 p.m., they started to feel unwell.

Police say they were using a forklift inside the building.

It was not properly ventilated, and all three inhaled carbon monoxide.

Paramedics gave the workers oxygen.