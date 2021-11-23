Workers setting up skating rink in Uptown Waterloo

KITCHENER -

Another sign that winter is on its way.

The City of Waterloo has started to install the Uptown skating rink.

Crews were spotted at Waterloo Town Square on Tuesday morning, getting some of the supports in place.

The city says there's no set to date to open the rink.

That will, of course, depend on weather conditions.

However their goal is to have it up and running by Dec. 3.