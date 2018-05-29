

CTV Kitchener





A man was taken away from his workplace by air ambulance Tuesday morning after suffering a serious injury.

Woodstock police say emergency crews were called to a metal cleaning business on Houser’s Lane shortly before 8 a.m.

The first emergency responder to arrive at the business was a police officer, who applied a tourniquet to the man, who was trapped in a machine. Police say tourniquets had recently been issued to all frontline officers.

Firefighters then worked for 50 minutes to free the man from the machine before he could be transported to an out-of-town hospital.

As of 10:30 a.m., the man was said to be in serious condition.