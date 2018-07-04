

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police say a worker was trapped inside an excavator after it tipped over and struck a rail bridge in Kitchener Wednesday.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on Highway 85 North.

They say the worker is stuck inside, but was not injured.

Kitchener Fire is said to be bringing in an aerial truck to extricate the worker.

The northbound Kitchener collector lanes are currently closed north of Frederick Street.

OPP say the lanes will remain closed until the bridge has been inspected.

Further information was not immediately availible.