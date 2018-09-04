

CTV Kitchener





A home on Pattandon Avenue in Kitchener caught fire on Tuesday morning.

Across the street, a construction crew smelled smoke.

One worker jumped into action to warn a woman inside that the building was burning.

The call came in just before 9:00 a.m. on Sept. 4.

A fire started in the back of the house and jumped to the detached garage.

“Right now there’s no definitive cause but it’s not considered suspicious at this time,” said Assistant Platoon Chief Andy O’Reilly.

Seven fire trucks responded to the scene.

Officials said they had to rotate firefighters because of the heat.

The house had working smoke alarms, which also helped alert the woman of the fire.

An investigation is ongoing.