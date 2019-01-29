

CTV Kitchener





A person has been airlifted to hospital in Hamilton after an incident at a townhouse development.

It happened in the area of Ottawa Street South and Trussler Road in Kitchener.

Police say that someone had fallen on Tuesday morning.

According to the Ministry of Labour, reports indicated that a worker had fallen from scaffolding.

"At this time we know that the individual, who works for one of our trades, is being treated for his injuries, which is our first priority," said Activa, the developer, in a statement.

Officials with Ornge air ambulance say that a male in his 30s suffered critical injuries.

The air ambulance arrived to the scene around 11:20 a.m.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating the incident.