KITCHENER -- A worker in Wellington County was taken to a trauma hospital with serious injuries after a workplace accident on Wednesday afternoon.

The Wellington County OPP tweeted about the incident in the area of Schmidt Drive in Arthur Township shortly after 6 p.m.

Police say the Ministry of Labour has been notified about the incident.

There are no road closures related to the accident.