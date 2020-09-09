Advertisement
Worker hospitalized with serious injuries after workplace accident, police say
Published Wednesday, September 9, 2020 7:32PM EDT
An Ontario Provincial Police crest is displayed on the arm of an officer during a press conference in Vaughan, Ont., on Thursday, June 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj
KITCHENER -- A worker in Wellington County was taken to a trauma hospital with serious injuries after a workplace accident on Wednesday afternoon.
The Wellington County OPP tweeted about the incident in the area of Schmidt Drive in Arthur Township shortly after 6 p.m.
Police say the Ministry of Labour has been notified about the incident.
There are no road closures related to the accident.