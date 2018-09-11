Featured
Worker hospitalized after industrial accident
A worker was taken to hospital following an industrial accident in St. Clements Tuesday.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, September 11, 2018 1:30PM EDT
Police say the accident happened around the noon hour at a business on 2549 Herrgott Road.
They say a piece of steel landed on an employee’s leg. He was taken by ambulance to Grand River Hospital.
The extent of the man’s injury is unknown at this time.
Police are continuing to investigate the cause.