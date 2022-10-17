Work van impounded after driver clocked at 76 km/h over speed limit in Guelph

A Mississauga man has been charged with speeding and stunt driving after being clocked driving 136 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

The 21-year-old driver “had some explaining to do,” Guelph police said in a media release.

Police said an officer clocked the man travelling 76 km/h over the limit around 10:15 on Friday night on Maltby Road West.

In addition to the charges, the driver had his licence suspended for 30 days and his work van impounded for 14 days.