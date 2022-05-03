Work underway to expand Kitchener GO Line

Work is now officially underway on the Kitchener GO Line to deliver to two-way, all-day service between Union Station and the Kitchener GO Station.

Shovels are breaking ground on this phase of the project, which includes a second platform at Guelph Central GO Station, a new storage track for maintenance vehicles west of Guelph and a passing track in Breslau to allow trains travelling in opposite directions to pass each other.

The new passing track will be about 2.6 kilometres long between the Guelph and Kitchener GO Stations. It will be the first of three new passing tracks constructed along the Kitchener Line.

The work will also include additional construction contracts to deliver track, signal, station and structural work on both the Metrolinx and CN Rail-owned portions of the line to support future service increases.

What will the proposed service look like when these improvements are done?

Additional GO service will be introduced incrementally as construction advances, and as key segments of work are completed.