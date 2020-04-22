KITCHENER -- Construction work is beginning throughout the region this week after many projects were delayed by COVID-19.

Crews begin work that would have typically started at the end of March but was pushed back because of the pandemic.

“Removing the top layer of the existing asphalt, it’s called milling,” says Dan Ditaranto interim director, engineering services City of Waterloo

The City of Waterloo is starting with some small projects, including minor road work near the intersection of Highpoint Avenue and Northlake Drive.

The city says it will only begin construction on projects that are considered “essential.”

“There are a bunch that we did push out to later in the year that we have more flexibility with,” says Ditaranto.

It's the same with regional projects and in Kitchener, Cambridge, and in Guelph.

“The work around roads, transportation, some of our water and waste water, that's quite important to maintain,” says Hardy Bromberg, deputy city manager of Cambridge.

Although some sites remain unoccupied, that will soon change.

“There's some preliminary work that needs to be done before you're going to start seeing big backhoes ripping up road reconstruction,” says Bromberg.

The cities and the region say the work will be done while keeping the health and well-being of residents and workers as the top priority.

“We're very confident we can do this work, proceed with this work in a safe manner,” says Bromberg.

That means steps like trying to maintain a safe distance apart and PPE when necessary.

“Things like staggering shifts, limiting the amount of people carpooling, increased sanitation,” says Ditaranto.

The region ensuring any worker who is ill or has any symptoms will stay home.

Adding that interaction between crews and the public will generally not be required in order to get jobs done.