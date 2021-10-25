Woolwich Township road closes for crash investigation
Line 86 in Woolwich Township closed for a crash investigation. (Adam Marsh/CTV Kitchener) (Oct. 25, 2021)
WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP -
Waterloo regional police have shut down part of a road in Woolwich Township for a crash investigation.
Officials tweeted out just after 9 p.m. Sunday that Line 86 at Sideroad has been shut down.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
There is no word yet when it will reopen, or any other details regarding the collision.