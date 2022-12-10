Woolwich Township collision involving a parked car sends two to hospital

Two people were sent to hospital following a collision in Woolwich Township police say involved one car striking another parked vehicle, pinning both of the victims.

On Friday, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) reports officers were called to a collision in the area of Queen Street and First Street around 5:10 p.m.

According to investigators, the driver of a Kia struck a parked Acura. Two people were outside of their vehicle at the time and one became pinned between their car and the curb. The other victim became pinned between their car and the Kia. Police say a 30-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, both from Fergus, were sent to hospital with serious injuries.

WRPS reports there were also two small children in the backseat of the Acura, but neither sustained physical injuries.

The driver of the Kia had no reported physical injuries.

Queen Street was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.