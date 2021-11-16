Woolwich Township approves emergency repairs for Low Level Bridge

KITCHENER -

Emergency repairs to critical crossing will cost Woolwich Township around $400,000.

According to township staff, the Low Level Bridge on Three Bridges Road in St. Jacobs has been closed since significant rainfall damaged several piers on Sept. 22.

“It was a visual depression in the south portion of the easterly most leg of the deck that had dipped. That was a grave concern to us. We closed the bridge immediately once the water subsided,” Jared Puppe, Director of Infrastructure Services for Woolwich Township said.

According to an administrative report, the bridge is considered an important water crossing for the horse and buggy community. The bridge crosses the Conestogo River, adjacent to the dam, and connects several farms to St. Jacobs.

Since the bridge closed, the township has received calls from Old Order Mennonites asking when it will reopen.

“So regardless of what the volume of road is, if we want a water crossing to continue at this location, we have to do something,” Puppe said. “It is not the vehicular traffic that we're concerned about though, it is quite a cut through. It's more the Mennonite community and the horse and buggy community, how they access St. Jacobs and back and forth.”

Council was presented with several options; perform an emergency repair, do nothing, fully replace it right away or slowly rehabilitate it over three years. It chose to support the recommendation and do an emergency repair, followed by more long-term repairs when needed.

“I think we have to open this up as soon as possible, because this is really causing issues for the horse and buggy traffic,” said Larry Shantz, Ward 3 Councillor for Woolwich Township.

The Low Level Bridge on Three Bridges Road in St. Jacobs. (Nov. 16, 2021)

Staff suggested council choose the option to do an emergency repair on the bridge so that the crossing could open by late 2021 or early 2022. It will involve underpinning the piers and replacing a portion of the deck at a cost of around $400,000.

If the emergency underwater repairs perform well, a long-term rehabilitation project could be explored costing between $1 million and $1.1 million. If the emergency underwater repairs do not perform well, staff said replacement of the entire structure would be the best long-term solution, with an estimated cost of between $3 million and $4 million.

Council didn’t have any money earmarked for the project, so they decided it will use the Federal Gas Tax Reserve Fund. That will affect capital projects being considered for 2022 and may cause some to be deferred or debenture financing may be needed instead.

“I would like to see, if we're going to go ahead with this project, to seriously look at pushing off the Peel Street Bridge work for a year or so. I think this bridge is a lot more important than that particular one,” Shantz said. “This is an emergency situation, outside of our control and I’d like us to seriously look at that when we're doing the budget.”

According to the Mennonite Story in St. Jacobs, the Bishop for the area takes the bridge to the shop he works at daily, which is run by Old Order Mennonites.

Spruce Crest Welding and Fabricating is located on Three Bridges Road, close to the Low Level Bridge.

The Low Level Bridge, also known as the Mennonite Buggy Bridge, opened in 1962. It was built by members of the Old Order Mennonite community for $2,500. It is designed so ice and water will not damage the seven-span concrete low level bridge during flooding.

Orange gates were installed on the bridge to protect anyone trying to cross. When the gates are closed, it means water is flowing over the bridge. The gates were installed after a young couple had to be rescued after fast flowing waters swept them off the bridge while crossing in a horse-drawn buggy.​

Other bridges built at the site have been washed away.​