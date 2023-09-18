Woolwich testing emergency sirens this week

An emergency alert siren is seen in Breslau, Ont., on Monday, April 21, 2014. An emergency alert siren is seen in Breslau, Ont., on Monday, April 21, 2014.

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News