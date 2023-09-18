Woolwich testing emergency sirens this week

Things could get loud in Woolwich this week as the township tests its emergency sirens.

Here’s the test schedule:

Wednesday, Sept. 20, morning - Elmira Siren Test

Thursday, Sept. 21, morning - St. Jacobs Siren Test

Thursday, Sept. 21, afternoon - Breslau Siren Test

WHAT TO EXPECT DURING THE TEST

Avril Tanner, community emergency management coordinator for the township, said the sirens will sound for around three minutes. After that, an AlertWR notification will be sent out indicating the sirens were activated as a test only and there is no emergency, do not call 911.

There will also be volunteers wearing lanyards in the community observing things like how people, businesses and schools react to the sirens.

“We really just want to know what people remember about the program to determine where to focus public education in the future,” Tanner said in the email.

Volunteers will also be checking where the sirens can be heard.

After the test, the township is asking residents to complete a survey, which will help determine if more sirens are needed.

WHY DOES WOOLWICH HAVE SIRENS?

Tanner said the sirens would most likely be used in the event of a chemical release, including a gas leak or transportation accident.

“The sirens are our quickest method to notify the community of an immediate hazard,” Tanner said.

Woolwich started the siren program in 1989 because of the chemical industry in the township.

According to Tanner, the sirens were used during chemical emergencies in the mid 2000s and more recently in 2017 when a tornado warning was issued.

Tanner said since then, the township has starting using AlertWR and stopped activating the sirens for tornado warnings.

WHAT TO DO WHEN SIREN SOUNDS

If you hear a siren outside of test times: