KITCHENER -- A Woolwich resident is facing charges after police say they gave officers a fake name that turned out to be the name of a federal offender.

Perth County OPP say the incident happened when officers were called to a possible break and enter at a shop in Atwood on Nov. 30.

Police determined that all of the people inside of the business had permission from the shop’s owner to be on the property. However, during the course of the investigation, officers found that one of the individuals was a federal offender violating their parole.

That person was arrested and taken to a local police detachment. Only then was it revealed that the individual had given a fake name to police and wasn’t actually a federal offender.

Police say although the person wasn’t violating parole, charges were still laid as it is a criminal offence to give a false name to avoid arrest.

As a result, a 31-year-old person has been charged with personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution, or obstruct justice, and obstruct peace officer.

The accused is set to appear in court at a later date to answer to the charges.