ELMIRA -- Even though they’re allowed to open up according to the province’s reopening restrictions, the Woolwich Gymnastic Club is struggling to do so.

The Elmira facility was hit with two floods in the past year and is created additional financial struggles, including a water main bursting in the middle of May.

“There was two inches of water from front to back, side to side, throughout everything in the club,” said Heidi Kelly, vice-president of the club.

She adds that they had to toss out most of their equipment for fear of mold.

A month later, the pipe repair failed and the facility flooded again.

There has now been more than $100,000 worth of damage, and while the club has insurance, they’re also a non-profit, and have had to depend partially on their GoFundMe page.

“Not being able to run any classes since March of 2020, we’ve kind of exhausted all the contingency funds we’ve had,” said Kelly.

The vice-president says it stung knowing gyms could finally reopen, but their gymnasts couldn’t return.

“I really miss training here,” said Chloe Clemmer. “I saw that it was just awful, there was water everywhere.”

Plans are in place to offer one class next week as they ease into reopening.

For 11-year-old Bailey Sproule, it’ll be her first time back on the mat in months.

“I really liked coming here and I liked all the coaches, so it was kind of sad when I couldn’t come anymore,” she said. “It feels like a lot of things are missing, a vault used to be back there and they’re not there anymore.”

The club’s lease at the facility also expires in February, meaning the team is hoping to find a new home soon.