Woolwich barn fire could top $500,000 in damages
A barn on Wittick Road in Woolwich was badly damaged by fire. (May 11, 2019)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, May 11, 2019 11:16AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 11, 2019 11:24AM EDT
Firefighters remain at the scene of a barn fire in Woolwich Township.
Flames broke out around 4:26 a.m. on the Wittick Road property.
Police say the family who lives there escaped and they evacuated all the animals from the barn.
Damage to the structure could exceed $500,000.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.