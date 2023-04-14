Woodstock woman charged with making, possessing child pornography

Woodstock Police say a 31-year-old woman is now facing a second child pornography charge.

Police said on Thursday, the Woodstock Police Criminal Investigations Bureau arrested and charged a Woodstock woman with making child pornography.

This comes after police said they arrested and charged the same woman with possession of child pornography on Monday.

Police said following Monday’s arrest, she was held in custody for a bail hearing and then released.

After the additional charge was laid on Thursday, police said she was released from custody with an upcoming court date.

Woodstock Police said their investigation is ongoing.

Members of the public can report suspicious internet activities relating to child exploitation to the Woodstock Police Service, or online at www.cybertip.ca. Internet safety tips for parents, children and Internet users are also available on the Cybertip website.

The Woodstock Police Service is encouraging anyone having information about this investigation to contact the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).