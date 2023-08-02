Woodstock to hold meeting on potentially creating CTS site in city

The City of Woodstock is calling a special council meeting to examine the possibility of locating a Consumption and Treatment Services (CTS) site in the city.

In a news release Wednesday, the city said the meeting will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 1 p.m. at Woodstock City Hall.

“This is a complex issue and one that people have a wide range of opinions about and experiences with,” said Mayor Jerry Acchione in the release. “That’s why I’ve called this meeting. We really want to hear from the public on both sides of this issue so that we can make an informed decision when the time comes.”

BACKGROUND INFORMATION

Earlier this year, Southwestern Public Health undertook a consumption and treatment services feasibility study.

On June 22, the board of health voted to further explore the recommendations of the study.

“The recommendations specifically identify the intent to seek a letter of support from the city to locate a CTS site in Woodstock, subject to additional consultation with stakeholders,” the city said.

In response to the Board of Health’s decision, Coun. Mark Schadenberg submitted a notice of motion at the July 13 city council meeting asking council to indicate they would not support a CTS site in Woodstock.

The city said the motion was slated for discussion at the Aug. 10 meeting, however, based on the interest received following the notice, Coun. Schadenberg has elected to withdraw his motion to allow for more input from the community.

The full report from Southwestern Public Health is available online.

HAVE YOUR SAY

Those wishing to appear before council on this topic must complete the delegation request form by Sept. 22 at 12 p.m., the city said.

Members of the public can also submit feedback in writing by email to clerksinfo@cityofwoodstock.ca or by mail to PO Box 1539, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A7.

The city said all feedback received will be circulated to council as part of the publicly available meeting agenda.