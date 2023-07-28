Woodstock stabbing sends one to hospital with serious injuries

Woodstock police are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Thursday morning.

Police said around 4:20 a.m., police responded to the area of Dundas Street and Wilson Street for reports of a stabbing.

According to police, a 32-year-old victim was transported to hospital for treatment and remains in hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A 28-year-old man wanted in connection to the stabbing was later apprehended. He is facing several charges, including:

Two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Two counts of assault with a weapon

Aggravated assault

Assault causing bodily harm

Possession of a schedule I substance – opioid (other than heroin)

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court.

Police are looking for a hunting style knife and ask that if any members of the public come across that kind of knife, to leave it and immediately contact the Woodstock Police Service.