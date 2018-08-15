

One person was arrested and two more suspects were being sought after a string of fires hit Woodstock overnight on Aug. 14.

Police investigated a fire at 520 Ingersoll Avenue in Woodstock.

No injuries were reported as a result, and the Ontario Fire Marshall remains on-scene.

Daniel Rycroft, 59, has been charged with break and enter and arson.

Damage estimates have not been released.

Woodstock fire and police responded to another seven fire scenes in the northern area of the city.

These involved garbage and recycling containers being set on fire.

No injuries were reported, and only minor damage was caused.

Two males were observed by witnesses running from the area.

One male was described as wearing shorts and a sweater.