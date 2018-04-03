Featured
Woodstock police seize prescription pills, meth in drug bust
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, April 3, 2018 9:17AM EDT
Woodstock Police say they have arrested and charged three people as part of a drug trafficking investigation.
Police say on Thursday they seized prescription drugs, meth, and $4500 in Canadian currency.
According to police a 35-year-old Woodstock man has been charged with a number of drug-related offences and possession of a restricted weapon.
An 18-year-old Woodstock woman and a 57-year-old New Hamburg woman have also been charged with a number of drug-related offences.