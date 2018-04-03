

CTV Kitchener





Woodstock Police say they have arrested and charged three people as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

Police say on Thursday they seized prescription drugs, meth, and $4500 in Canadian currency.

According to police a 35-year-old Woodstock man has been charged with a number of drug-related offences and possession of a restricted weapon.

An 18-year-old Woodstock woman and a 57-year-old New Hamburg woman have also been charged with a number of drug-related offences.