Woodstock Police seize $180,000 in drugs and arrest 5

A gun seized by Woodstock police. (Submitted by Woodstock Police Service) A gun seized by Woodstock police. (Submitted by Woodstock Police Service)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver