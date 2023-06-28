Woodstock police searching for wanted man
Woodstock police say officers are searching for a man wanted for charges relating to incidents involving assault, sexual assault and breach of recognizance.
Police said 29-year-old James Terrence Nelson Sanderson from Woodstock is wanted for the charges dating back to March 2023 and November 2022, police said.
Police said to not approach him if seen, and to call police immediately.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 'Presumed' human remains recovered in wreckage of Titanic submersible
'Presumed' human remains were recovered from within the shattered hulk of a submersible that imploded while on a voyage to the century-old wreck of the Titanic earlier this month, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Wednesday.
Trudeau says 'full buy-in' from opposition needed before launching new foreign interference probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government won't be announcing any next steps on probing foreign interference until the Liberals get 'full buy-in' from the opposition parties, to avoid the process devolving as it did under former special rapporteur David Johnston.
BREAKING | Toronto air quality currently among the worst in the world
Toronto’s air quality was the worst in the world due to the wildfire smoke earlier on Wednesday, according to data from Swiss air quality tracker IQAir. While no longer the worst, it is still ranked among the top 10.
Madonna postpones tour after spending several days in ICU
Singer Madonna’s tour is postponed after a "serious bacterial infection" lands her in the intensive care unit.
Can you claim a winning lottery ticket in Ontario anonymously?
A $70-million OLG Lotto Max ticket is about to expire. Is it possible that the winner is out there but doesn't want to be identified?
Federal minister LeBlanc calls changes to N.B.'s LGBTQ2S+ school policy a 'mistake'
A federal cabinet minister says it was a mistake for New Brunswick to change the province's policy on sexual orientation in schools.
CBC must face WE Charity defamation lawsuit in a U.S. court, judge rules
The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation must face a defamation lawsuit by WE Charity alleging the publicly funded news outlet repeatedly aired false claims that it deceived its donors, a Washington, D.C., federal judge has ruled.
Man fleeing Ohio police with an abducted infant crashes into a home, killing the child
A man who abducted a seven-month-old child in Ohio crashed his car into a house while trying to flee from police, killing the infant and critically injuring himself.
Health-care workers, science and tech experts targeted in new Canadian fast-track immigration system
Experts in the fields of health care will receive the first round of invitations to Canada starting today. Experts in science, technology, engineering and mathematics will be able to apply for a 'streamlined' immigration process starting next week.
London
-
Mother concerned after unsettling discovery in bagel
Mariana DaSilva and her family consume a lot of bagels for the convenience they offer, and because of certain health restrictions, the Dempster's brand has become a staple in her diet. After her weekly shopping trip however, she discovered an addition in one of the bags.
-
'I just don’t know where I’m going to go': Wingham, Ont. tenant lives in tent, fights renoviction
Julie Hamilton is living in a tent, mere metres away from her old apartment that’s been 'under renovation' since January 2023.
-
Residents angered by temporary depots to serve encampment population
London, Ont. city hall’s newest strategy to fight homelessness is causing anger in some neighbourhoods.
Windsor
-
Residents urged to stay indoors while northern wildfire smoke hangs around southwestern Ontario
People in southwestern Ontario are being urged to stay indoors when possible and limit strenuous outdoor activity as thick wildfire smoke from northern Ontario and Quebec continues to roll across the region.
-
Pedestrian sustains life-threatening injuries following collision
One person has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision involving a pedestrian.
-
Cable stays begin to fan out at Gordie Howe Bridge
The Gordie Howe Bridge is almost at peak height as bridge decking starts to creep across the river, setting the stage for a busy summer of construction on both sides of the Detroit River.
Barrie
-
Accomplice in Barrie teen's shooting death sentenced
Alexander Craggs faced sentencing on Wednesday for his part in the death of a 17-year-old boy in Barrie in November 2021.
-
International student killed walking on Highway 400 in Barrie
Provincial police are investigating after an international student was struck and killed while walking on Highway 400 in Barrie.
-
OPP investigating fatal crash in Tiny Township
One man has died after crashing into a tree in Tiny Township Wednesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Relief from heavy smoke, stubborn wildfire finally under control
Here is everything you need to know about the wildfires in northern Ontario for Wednesday, June 28.
-
Parents of Toronto 'rooftopper' warn others after son plunges to his death
The parents of a young man who plunged to his death from a downtown Toronto tower last month are coming forward to warn others about what they view as the dangerous pastime of 'rooftopping,' which they believe played a role in their son’s death.
-
Timmins city council agrees to hire security firm to boost safety
In the past few years, downtown business owners in Timmins have resorted to installing bars on their storefront windows, increasing surveillance and locking their doors to prevent crime.
Ottawa
-
Social media abuzz about Ottawa's new roadkill crow sculpture
The National Capital Commission unveiled the new public art along the pathway on Tuesday, called, 'When the Rubber Meets the Road' by PEI artist Gerald Beaulieu.
-
Man killed in daytime shooting in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood
Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting on Raven Avenue, near Kirkwood Avenue, at approximately 10:35 a.m. Wednesday.
-
Voters in Kanata-Carleton elect new MPP in July
Voters in Kanata-Carleton will be heading to the polls next month to replace MPP Merrilee Fullerton.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto air quality currently among the worst in the world
Toronto’s air quality was the worst in the world due to the wildfire smoke earlier on Wednesday, according to data from Swiss air quality tracker IQAir. While no longer the worst, it is still ranked among the top 10.
-
Video shows part of dog attack that seriously injured a young child in Toronto
New video has surfaced showing parts of a dog attack that seriously injured a child in Scarborough on Wednesday morning.
-
Ontario man protests at RBC headquarters claiming mistake made on his mortgage renewal
Gerald Comeau has been leading a one man protest in front of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) headquarters in downtown Toronto for the past six months.
Montreal
-
Wildfire smog warning issued for Montreal... again
Environment Canada says the smog will be "less significant" than on Sunday, when Montreal's air quality was ranked the poorest of all major cities worldwide.
-
Mayors of major Quebec cities call for a rent registry
Fourteen Quebec mayors are calling on the Quebec government to adopt a public, mandatory and universal rent registry.
-
Madonna's 'Celebration Tour' with 2 stops in Montreal postponed due to illness
Montreal fans of the Queen of Pop will have to wait a little longer to get into the groove as the singer is postponing her upcoming world tour due to an illness.
Atlantic
-
Federal minister LeBlanc calls changes to N.B.'s LGBTQ2S+ school policy a 'mistake'
A federal cabinet minister says it was a mistake for New Brunswick to change the province's policy on sexual orientation in schools.
-
N.B. man charged with first-degree murder in Dieppe man's killing
A New Brunswick man is facing a first-degree murder charge for the shooting death of a 26-year-old man from Dieppe.
-
Nova Scotia gas prices to rise 18 cents by next weekend
Nova Scotia’s utility regulator says the cost of gasoline will go up by 18 cents per litre as of next weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Environment Canada investigating reports of two tornadoes potentially touching down in Manitoba
Environment and Climate Change Canada is investigating reports that two separate tornadoes may have touched down in Manitoba Wednesday.
-
Winnipeg man charged with 'sextortion' that spanned multiple provinces
A Winnipeg man has been charged in connection with multiple instances of “sextortion” that spanned multiple provinces.
-
Storm brought golf ball-sized hail and potential tornado to Manitoba
A Tuesday evening storm brought golf ball-sized hail, a possible tornado and heavy rain to parts of Manitoba.
Calgary
-
Calgary won’t change how long RVs can be parked on front driveways, for now
Calgarians won't see any changes to the rules for parking RVs on residential driveways any time soon.
-
Climate protests call for push to renewables as Canada deals with more heat, smoke
About 50 Calgarians gathered in the northeast on Wednesday for a climate protest.
-
Who is Ian? RCMP issue plea for help solving sexual assault of child in summer 1990
Mounties are hoping to solve a sexual assault near Taber, Alta., in 1990 that left a young girl with life-altering injuries.
Edmonton
-
Video of fast motorboat in Edmonton creek prompts investigation
River valley users and officials are reacting after a video surfaced on social media of a motorboat speeding down Whitemud Creek in Edmonton on Sunday.
-
Man chased, shot at while on walk with kids in west Edmonton: police
Edmonton police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening in the Ormsby Place neighbourhood.
-
5 manager positions eliminated at City of Edmonton as part of effort to find $60M in savings
Edmonton is making some changes to how the city is managed, including eliminating manager jobs and restructuring two city departments.
Vancouver
-
MEC CEO defends staff, not security, after customer violently handled in Vancouver store
The CEO of an outdoor gear store in Vancouver is standing by the actions of staff, who requested security’s help dealing with an unhappy customer before the situation turned violent earlier this month.
-
Madonna postpones tour after spending several days in ICU
Singer Madonna’s tour is postponed after a "serious bacterial infection" lands her in the intensive care unit.
-
Do you recognize this man? Vancouver police trying to identify deceased
Police are trying to identify a man who died more than three months ago in Vancouver, releasing a composite sketch and an appeal for information.