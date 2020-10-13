KITCHENER -- Woodstock police say their communications centre responded to more than 40 911 calls that were either accidental dials or hang ups over the weekend.

Police say there were a total of 46 calls and fewer than five were "legitimate."

"If you dial 9-1-1 by accident, do not hang up – even if the dispatcher has not answered the line yet," a release from police says in part. "The call still registers and is treated as an emergency. Staying on the line allows dispatchers to gather information about your situation to confirm you are safe."

Police suggest deactivating the emergency 911 dial feature if a child is playing with a phone.